Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Summer is right around the corner. If you’re looking for something for your child to do, you may want to look into the enrichment camps offered by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. Through this in-person camp, children ages 8-18 will learn a range of skills including robotics, engineering, welding, sewing, quilting, and African drumming. Programs for the upcoming summer include:

Ages 11-18 – Drums 4 Life: African Drum Class, Improv on the Go

Ages 8-12 – Optical Illuminations, Robotic Engineering, and Design

Ages 10-14+ – Back to the Future of Quilting

Ages 11-14 – Build-A-Bot Engineering and Design

Ages 12-14+ – Express Yourself with Yarn: Knitting and Crochet

Ages 12-18 – Fashion Design and Sewing Camp

Rising 8th, 9th, and 10th-grade students – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Welding Warriors: Where Welding is So Hot, It’s Cool

Camps will begin on June 13. Registration is now open. Read the full story here.

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Summer Enrichment Registration Opens was originally published on 1053rnb.com