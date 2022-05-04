Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Summer Enrichment Registration Opens

CLOSE
Summer is right around the corner. If you’re looking for something for your child to do, you may want to look into the enrichment camps offered by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. Through this in-person camp, children ages 8-18 will learn a range of skills including robotics, engineering, welding, sewing, quilting, and African drumming. Programs for the upcoming summer include:
- Ages 11-18 – Drums 4 Life: African Drum Class, Improv on the Go
- Ages 8-12 – Optical Illuminations, Robotic Engineering, and Design
- Ages 10-14+ – Back to the Future of Quilting
- Ages 11-14 – Build-A-Bot Engineering and Design
- Ages 12-14+ – Express Yourself with Yarn: Knitting and Crochet
- Ages 12-18 – Fashion Design and Sewing Camp
- Rising 8th, 9th, and 10th-grade students – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Welding Warriors: Where Welding is So Hot, It’s Cool
Camps will begin on June 13. Registration is now open. Read the full story here.
