Charlotte Mom Creates App to Help Teen Mental Health

Charlotte mom, Chanda Spate, developed an app to help improve teen mental health after her high school son suffered bullying. Spate spent over three years developing the mobile app after her son attempted suicide following an incident that occurred at Hopewell High. The app is named the “DDAAT App”, an acronym for “Digi-Dad Advice Any Time”. Spate said she named it for her son and others who have a hard time due to absent father figures. The app is available for a free download in the Apple and Google App stores. Read the full story here.

