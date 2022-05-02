CLOSE
A thrill coaster quickly turned into a ride of terror for Carowinds riders. On Friday, April 29, riders on the Flying Cobras were stuck for close to 45 minutes due to an unexpected stoppage on the lift. Parents were reported to be trying to calm their crying children, while other riders were trying not to panic. Riders were safely brought back down and unloaded. Each rider was rewarded two fast pass vouchers as a result. Read the full story here.
Carowinds Rollercoaster Gets Stuck for 45 Minutes was originally published on 1053rnb.com