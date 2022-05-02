Loaded gun found on student at Philip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A loaded gun was found at a Charlotte high school Monday morning, according to local news reports.

WOSC-TV reports a student was found with a loaded gun on campus at Philip O. Berry Academy of Technology. The weapon was found while the student walked through one of the school’s body scanners.

The school was not put on lockdown, Channel 9 reports because the firearm was found when the student arrived.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says this incident was the first time a gun was found using the body scanner. This was the second time the scanners were being used at the school.

Philip O. Berry was in phase three of the CMS body scanner rollout, which also included Ardrey Kell, Olympic, Providence, Independence, Hawthorne and Hough.

CMS confirmed this is the 26th weapon found at a school this year.

