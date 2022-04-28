CLOSE
It’s getting warmer out, meaning you could encounter more snakes. Should you encounter a snake, the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission advises you to stay calm and give the snake plenty of space. If you would like the snake to leave your yard, you can do so by gently spraying it with a water hose from a distance. Of its 38 native snake species, North Carolina is home to only six venomous snakes. Read the full story here.
Snake Sightings are Increasing in North Carolina: Here’s How to Handle Them was originally published on 1053rnb.com