Early voting for the 2022 primary election has begun in North Carolina. Voting started today at 3 p.m. and will continue until Saturday, May 14. There are 16 voting sites in Mecklenburg County. Locations, directions, and times can be found here . If you have not registered yet, you can register and vote at the same time. Read the full story here

Early Voting Has Begun: Here’s How to Vote in Mecklenburg County was originally published on 1053rnb.com