Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: How To Create A Winning Shot

Today’s “Wake Up & Win” with Dr. Willie Jolley is all about how you can create your winning shot.

Hey, it’s another great day this is Dr. Willie Jolley, author of the book “A Setback Is A Setup For A Comeback.” In this day and this time of challenge and change, I want to give you tips to come back in the game of life. We will have setbacks, but you must make wise decisions in order to win.

Imagine a golfer hits a shot off the tee, and he or she hit the ball in a funny way in the fall takes a funny turn, and ends up in the woods. That golfer must first make a decision he or she must decide to panic or not to panic. The wise golfer will first stop and think about the best way to get the ball back into play. After achieving that goal, then he or she can focus on winning the lesson is in crisis challenging times we must first decide to not panic and then get a plan to win. Once you do that you will be on your way to turning that setback into an incredible comeback.

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

