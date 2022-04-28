Town of Cornelius Rank Among Top Lake Towns

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

MSN compiled a list of the 11 best lake towns in the US. North Carolina’s own Cornelius ranked among the best in the country, coming in at #4 on the list. The Town of Cornelius, which includes the prestigious Peninsula, and boasts Mecklenburg County’s first beach. MSN says that it’s proximity to Charlotte gives the relaxed lifestyle of lake living, without “sacrificing big city amenities”

The list includes many legendary lake towns like Lake Lure, Lake Tahoe and Lake Placid. Check out the full list here