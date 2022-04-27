Charlotte
South Piedmont and Wingate Offering 4-Year Program for Under $6,500

With student loan debts reaching nearly $1.75 trillion in the United States, some colleges are finding ways to make going to school more affordable. South Piedmont Community College and Wingate University partnered to cap the tuition costs of certain degree programs at $6,500. There has been a 21% overall increase in transfers between SPCC and Wingate University in the past two years. The program is helping save students thousands in debt. Read the full story here.

