Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for the Price of A Gallon of Gas on Wednesdays

Krispy Kreme is helping the pain at the pumps get a little sweeter. The franchise will set the price of a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts to the national average price of a regular gallon of gas. For example, if the average price of gas is $4.12, Krispy Kreme will sell the popular treat for this price. There is a limit of two dozen per customer. April 27 and May 4 are the last days to snag this deal. Click here for more information on the promotion.

Charlotte Area Krispy Kreme Locations

119 N. Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte

8018 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord

2116 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

8800 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte

9301 East Independence Blvd., Matthews

2990 E. Franklin Square, Gastonia

1525 Celanese Blvd, Rock Hill, SC

1428 W. Innes Street, Salisbury

