Ledisi Stars In Mahalia Jackson Film

Singer Ledisi will star in Remember Me a movie about the life and rise of the singer Mahalia Jackson. The story is set in New Orleans, Louisiana, and digs into the hard relationship Mahalia had with her mother’s sister and namesake, “Aunt Duke” – who name was actually Mahalia. The younger Mahalia went to live with Aunt Duke – who is played by Janet Hubert, after her mother Charity unexpectedly passed away. Remember Me chronicles her early childhood trauma and how she pressed through to become an iconic gospel singer and civil rights activist. Alongside Ledisi, the film’s cast includes Columbus Short, who will portray Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Wendy Raquel Robinson as Cylestine, and Vanessa A. Williams as Lucille. Check the trailer!