Queens University of Charlotte is investigating swastikas discovered on the campus. The symbols were found in the resident halls. An on-campus gathering was held on Monday night to address the issue. The university is increasing its security presence on-campus while an investigation with local law enforcement is conducted. The Queens Administration stated in a Facebook post that it will not tolerate acts of violence and hateful threats. Read the full story here.
Swastikas Discovered on Queens University Campus was originally published on 1053rnb.com