The Charlotte Hornets announced Friday that they have fired head coach James Borrego. The termination comes after back-to-back losses in the play-in tournament. Borrego was 138-163 in his four seasons with the Hornets. The team will begin its search for a new head coach immediately.

Charlotte Hornets Fire Coach James Borrego was originally published on 1053rnb.com