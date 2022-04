Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Calling all Charlotte foodies! Black Restaurant Week has officially kicked off in Charlotte. The week is dedicated to showcasing black-owned businesses here in the Charlotte area. It also gives consumers the chance to find their new favorite cuisines. The week will run from April 22 to May 1. For more information, visit the official Black Restaurant Week website

Black Restaurant Week Kicks Off in Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com