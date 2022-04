Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

While masks are being removed, cases are slowly going up. The BA.2 subvariant of omicron makes up about 78% of positive cases in North Carolina. StarMed shared a tweet stating that its positivity rate is over 10% again in Charlotte. Experts are not expecting another big surge like earlier in the year, but they advise the community to get their boosters. Read the full story here.

StarMed COVID-19 Positivity Rates Reach Over 10% was originally published on 1053rnb.com