“Remember All That God Has Done And Say Thank You” | Ericaism

Admit it: We have a tendency to forget the good to forget the full picture. We fail to remember the journey and only dwell on moments that took place within it. In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell tells us to remember all that God has done and say thank you. Need a scripture? Here are two for you:

Deuteronomy 6:12 – Be careful that you do not forget the Lord, who brought you out of Egypt, out of the land of slavery.

Ecclesiastes 12 – Remember your Creator in the days of your youth, before the days of trouble come and the years approach when you will say, “I find no pleasure in them.”

Tell God thank you today. Listen to today’s Ericaism below:

Erica Campbell: Let’s make sure that we take a moment to recall the great things that God has done as a testimony to his greatness, to share it with the generations under you to make sure that you remind yourself because listen, as you get older, the enemy will tell you what you’re doing this for it doesn’t matter. No one’s paying attention, and there’s no value. Don’t you dare, don’t you dare forget the goodness of God in your life.

I will always remember the things that God has delivered me from the ways he’s kept, my family. The way he’s protected my sisters as we’ve traveled and done so many amazing things. I will not forget, I won’t forget not being able to pay $500 rent and being where I am now.

I won’t forget being in a little raggedy white Toyota Tercel, wishing for a better car. But I was so grateful I caught my little car “white lightning” because that’s what I thought of it. I just wanted to be grateful for what I had. And I play those memories often. So when people ask me, you know where I am and how I feel? And does the get does this get old? Am I jaded? Not at all things like “Verzuz” happening in my life on Sunday was just a testament to God’s goodness.

I remember just being in the choir wishing someone will listen to me. I remember going on auditions and people telling me no. I remember standing before big producers and them saying, Man, you don’t got it. I will never forget the goodness of God in my life. And I remind myself of it. When I’ve done things that are good, I’ll remind myself of the hard work that it took. Not telling myself “Oh, the reason that happened is because I’m so sweet and I’m so good and I’m so dope.” No, it’s by the grace of God, the mercy of God. He opened the door, he made the way.

And so when you remind yourself, you minimize the enemy’s ability to get all up in your ego. And have you thinking it’s all about you. God has blessed us. God has opened the door. God has made a way. He has equipped us. And yes, there is a part of the work that we have to do but we do it through the strength of the Lord. So as you take a moment to reflect on where you are, don’t you dare forget the greatness of our God.

Remember where God has brought you from. Remember how he’s carried you. Remember how he forgave you from your stuff. While you’re looking at people who may be where you were. Remember that he forgave you remember the grace that was extended to you remember the love that was extended to you. And then when you finished remembering, thank God for all of it. Bless God, for all of it. Say had it not been for the grace of God, it might be me in that situation. One of my favorite songs says “thank you Lord, it could have been me outdoors with no food and no clothes. All left alone with no friends are just another number with a tragic end floor but you didn’t see fit to let none of those things be an every day by Your power you keep on keeping me and I just want to say thank you for all you’ve done for me.”

Say thank you today. Take a moment to remember to reflect on what he’s brought you through all right. And that thankfulness will bless your spirit I’m telling you it’ll give you joy that you didn’t know was available to you but it really is. Let the joy of the Lord be your strength today.

