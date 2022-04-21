Ty “Adventuress Ty” Vaughn Talks Love Of The Outdoors & Shedding Fear | Get Up! Exclusive

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Erica Campbell: Get up Mornings, I’m Erica Campbell and today we are talking about kicking fear to the curb and enjoying new adventures in life. Joining me today to talk about it is Ty Vaughn She’s the founder of “AdventuressTy.” She has a passion for the outdoors, and she’s paving the way for new adventures in life. Good morning, Ty Vaughn!

Ty Vaughn: Good morning, Erica.

Erica: Well, thank you. Thank you for getting up. Let’s jump right in. Talk about how you got into outdoor adventures. And can you briefly share your testimony with us?

Ty: So my passion, my inspiration for the outdoors began with my favorite show “The Amazing Race.” And after watching several seasons, I thought, running around the world with your partner, doing all sorts of adventures that challenged you physically and mentally was stressful, yet exhilarating. So when I saw a couple of ziplining girls, on one episode, I said to myself, I really really want to do that. When my husband didn’t know that was something in my head when he asked me what I wanted to do for my 40th birthday at that time. I immediately without hesitation, said zipline! So I Googled a zipline on Catalina Island, and it was love at first zip. I was instantly hooked.

GRIFF: I love it. I love it. I actually bungee jumped in New Zealand off the Auckland bridge. It was terrifying and everything you said about it at the same time. But my real question to you is what inspired you to do all this outdoor love and then make it a business? Because that’s what’s cool.

Ty: Right? Right, right. First of all, first of all, I’m jealous of you that you went to New Zealand because that’s my bucket list location.

GRIFF: Oh, nice.

Ty: They have right there. So ziplining inspired me to become an outdoor enthusiast. And in the beginning, before we formulated “AdventuressTy,” it was just me and a friend of mine taking photos ziplining every month. But the planning and research of these events involve a lot more of my time. But by this time, we had already had a pretty decent following a faithful participants. So the demand proved we were ready to turn this hobby of mine into a real business, which would you know, eventually need a little bit more help logistically. But I had no idea that my passion for the extreme outdoors will be the interest of 200 plus strangers that are now adopted into our AdventuressTy family.

Erica: Wow. So amazing. So let me ask you, why do you think so many African Americans shy away from various outdoors? And I’ll be honest, you guys she’s been asking me for everything. Partially, partially busyness and schedule, but partially a little like, I don’t know if I want to be pushed off a ledge with a string on my back. On my legs. Why tell it tell it’s

Ty: It’s a waist-around. So the bungees around your waist. It’s in the States, they don’t do it on your feet. They do it around your waist. But I guess you know, Wasti is the same, right?

GRIFF: No, it’s not the same. That’s the difference. It was so terrifying. In New Zealand. It was around my feet. And I was like, That’s it like right know that it was a different man.

Erica: We are talking to Ty Vaughn. She’s the founder of “AdventuressTy.” Where can people go for more information? And how can they follow you on social media?

Ty: Absolutely. So you can go to Instagram and follow us at @AdventuressTy. So it’s A-D-V-E-N-T-U-R-E-S-S-T-Y. Please do not forget the two s’s. We are also on Facebook at @AdventuressTy and then of course YouTube guess what? AdventuressTy.

Erica: Very nice. Very nice. So what message would you like to leave with our listeners today?

Ty: So I would like to share with you that there are three types of fears. There’s a rational fear, which occurs when there is a real imminent threat. There are Primal Fear and innate fear that is programmed into our brains. And then there is a rational fear of the ones that don’t make logical sense. Get out and kick fear to the curb. Choose life, choose adventure. Take risks, seek discomfort, and you know just get out of your bubble and desire a new appetite for the outdoors.

You know that seeking discomfort is very interesting. I don’t think I’ve ever heard that before. But thank you so much for being with us today. We appreciate you. Keep doing what you do. And thank you for sharing with us.

Ty: Thank you so much. I appreciate being on the show. Have a wonderful wonderful morning.

Erica: Absolutely awesome. All right guys. Let’s get your adventure on check out AdventuressTy and change your life.

