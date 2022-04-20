CLOSE
Renting in Charlotte is becoming more expensive. Those looking to renew their leases may find that their new rates come with a steep increase. The average monthly rent in March was $1,741. Charlotte landlord and tenant attorney Andrew Gordon said that landlords have the right to increase rental prices following the end of a lease. Currently, there is no protection in place that prevents rent increases or caps rental prices. Read the full story here.
Renting Becoming More Expensive in Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com
