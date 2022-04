Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Another Charlotte-based bank is making a change to its minimum wage. Fifth Third Bancorp announced Tuesday that it will increase its minimum hourly pay to $20. The wage increase will begin on July 4. The change will impact 362 North and South Carolina workers. Bank president, Tim Spence, says the raise will make a “meaningful difference”.

