Charlotte Kids Fest Returns This Weekend

The Charlotte Kids Fest returns to UNC Charlotte this Saturday. From 11a-4p there will be free opportunities for kids to experience creative, informative activities and live performances. The mission of the Charlotte’s Kids Fest is to expand entertainment options for the children and their families in the Charlotte area.
The festival will consist of 6 main areas:
- Create Zone will focus on interactive activities such as; crafts creation area and workshops.
- Dance Zone will be the place to boogie down all day.
- Discover Zone will host interactive performing arts experiences from dance to live music performances.
- Learn zone will offer interactive science activities along with other fun educational experiences.
- Play Zone will focus on outdoor and healthy activities from sports, games and contest.
- Go Zone is set to feature BIG construction and emergency vehicles.
