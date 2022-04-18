Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Flight prices may be increasing, but don’t let that stop your summer fun. If you plan to fly out of Charlotte for your summer trips, here are some tips to help you save more money:

Fly Indirectly Passengers can often save money by booking flights with one stop instead of booking flights that fly directly to the location. Book Your Tickets at the Right Time The closer you get to your departure date, the more expensive tickets will be.

Monitor the prices of flights around 67 days before a summer trip for the best prices.

The least expensive days to fly are Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Compare Airfare Rates Before Booking Use third-party comparison sites and apps such as Google Flights and Travelocity to find better deals. These sites may offer discounted flights or different airlines with cheaper flights. Consider Flying to Surrounding Areas Passengers may save money by flying to surrounding areas instead of popular destinations. Find surrounding airports and compare prices.

For more tips, read the full story here.

Tips to Save Money on Flights From Charlotte This Summer was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: