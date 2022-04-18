Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

CMS Superintendent to Resign or Be Terminated

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

student desk & 2 chairs

Source: Catherine McQueen / Getty


New changes are soon to take place in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools system. The CMS Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to determine Superintendent Earnest Winston’s future. Winston was told he could resign or be terminated. During his three-year career as the superintendent, CMS has faced controversies concerning school safety issues, gun violence, and campus sexual assaults. The district has faced criticism over how these issues have been handled. Read the full story here.

CMS Superintendent to Resign or Be Terminated  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Black Maternal Health Organizing Extends Beyond One Week

 9 hours ago
04.18.22

Shots Fired At SC Mall Ahead Of Easter

 2 days ago
04.16.22
Photos
Close