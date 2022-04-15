Charlotte
Charlotte's Housing Market Becoming More Difficult for Buyers

Single Family Homes in North Carolina in Fall - Aerial

Source: halbergman / Getty


Homes are becoming less available while prices are increasing in the Charlotte housing market. This dynamic is especially tough for first-time homebuyers. Mortgage rates are steadily rising with current rates increasing to 5% for the first time in over 10 years. In March, Charlotte’s home prices were up 20.6% compared to last year. Experts advise those looking to buy not to wait for the market to improve because it may take a while. Read the full story here.

