CLOSE
Homes are becoming less available while prices are increasing in the Charlotte housing market. This dynamic is especially tough for first-time homebuyers. Mortgage rates are steadily rising with current rates increasing to 5% for the first time in over 10 years. In March, Charlotte’s home prices were up 20.6% compared to last year. Experts advise those looking to buy not to wait for the market to improve because it may take a while. Read the full story here.
Charlotte’s Housing Market Becoming More Difficult for Buyers was originally published on 1053rnb.com
Also On Praise 100.9: