Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Queen Charlotte Fair Starts Thursday

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Low Angle View Of Illuminated Ferris Wheel In Building

Source: Ángeles Amador / EyeEm / Getty


Charlotte’s “favorite family fair” is making its way back this week. The Queen Charlotte Fair begins Thursday, April 14, and ends Sunday, April 24. It will take place on Route 29 Pavilion in Concord, NC. Guests can expect their favorite fair foods, thrilling rides, games, and exciting shows. Entry tickets are between $6 and $12. For more information and tickets, visit the official Queen Charlotte Fair website.

Queen Charlotte Fair Starts Thursday  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Desperate To Win, Brian Kemp Approves Permitless Carry

 8 hours ago
04.12.22

Black Maternal Health Week 2022 Kicks Off With…

 1 day ago
04.12.22
Photos
Close