CLOSE
Charlotte’s “favorite family fair” is making its way back this week. The Queen Charlotte Fair begins Thursday, April 14, and ends Sunday, April 24. It will take place on Route 29 Pavilion in Concord, NC. Guests can expect their favorite fair foods, thrilling rides, games, and exciting shows. Entry tickets are between $6 and $12. For more information and tickets, visit the official Queen Charlotte Fair website.
Queen Charlotte Fair Starts Thursday was originally published on 1053rnb.com
Also On Praise 100.9: