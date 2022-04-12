List of CMS High Schools Required to Have Metal Detectors

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Butler

South Mecklenburg

West Mecklenburg

Myers Park

East Mecklenburg

Rocky River

More Charlotte-Mecklenburg high schools have been added to the list of schools required to have metal detectors. CMS is moving on to Phase II of its plan to increase school safety measures with body scanners. The following high schools are on Phase II’s list:

The following schools currently have Evolv scanners:

North Mecklenburg

Julius Chambers

Harding

Mallard Creek

West Charlotte

Garinger

