News
HomeNews

Howard University Hospital Strike Is HBCU's Latest Protest

As one of the most prominent HBCUs in the country, Howard’s string of controversies has certainly raised some questions about what the next steps should be at the institution.

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Howard University Investigative Piece

Howard University Hospital is pictured in 2016 in Washington, D.C. | Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Tensions ran high at Howard University Hospital as approximately 300 nurses and medical personnel held a strike on Monday in the latest protest demanding more from the prominent HBCU in Washington, D.C.

According to reporting from 7News, personnel at the well-known hospital were protesting low wages and staff shortages.

Hospital staff has reportedly been without a contract since November, and there have been almost 100 staff vacancies since the beginning of this year.

“We’ve been thinking and preparing for this for a long time,” Howard University Hospital CEO Anita Jenkins told 7News.” We do have agency nurse personnel. Our managers, our directors who are nurses and have the ability to staff, they absolutely will be at that bedside. And I will be right there with them in scrubs doing whatever I can to make sure that what is most important happens and that’s taking care of that community that we serve.”

Jenkins also told 7News that even after numerous bargaining sessions stalled the hospital still gave their employees a 9.6% raise on average in their paychecks last week.

“Let me be clear, our hospital will be fully staffed and taking care of our patients,” said Jenkins. ”There will be no decrease in care and quality care while our nurses display the right to strike if they want. But do I want them to come back and say yes let’s keep talking or let’s consider this differently or let’s take this to a vote,”

This protest came weeks after University faculty threatened to strike after claiming they were mistreated by the institution and months after students protested for more than 30 days about living conditions and other issues at the Northwest D.C. campus.

Howard University spokesman Tony Blue released a statement saying the school stands by the fact that 98% of the District of Columbia Nurses Association (DCNA) labor union staff members are getting pay increases, nearly half of them are receiving $10,000 or more and only five of the hospital’s employees will get a slight pay cut.

The statement added that the five members who did not receive an increase were already making above the market rate.

“On Thursday, April 7, Howard University Hospital DCNA members received a significant wage increase, that averages in excess 9.8%,” Blue stated. “The amounts consider the recently implemented annual wage increase together with any estimated effect that the new flat-rate shift differential might have on each staff member’s annual compensation. Shift differential is defined in the labor agreement as an hourly premium for staff members working evening, night, and weekend shifts.”

In a statement sent to NewsOne, Blue added that “Howard University Hospital is safely and appropriately staffed.” He said the hospital proposal “includes a contractual commitment to activate a Joint Nurse Staffing Committee made up of both Hospital senior management and DCNA representatives” that will work together retain talent and address staffing.

As one of the most prominent HBCUs in the country, Howard’s string of controversies has certainly raised some questions about what the next steps should be at the institution.

SEE ALSO:

Howard University Faculty Reach Tentative Agreement To Thwart Threatened Strike

Following Student Protests, Howard University Alumni Sue For Alleged ‘Disenfranchisement’ By Board Of Trustees

howard student protesting

Blackburn Takeover: Photos Of Howard University Students Protesting Horrifying Living Conditions

11 photos Launch gallery

Blackburn Takeover: Photos Of Howard University Students Protesting Horrifying Living Conditions

Continue reading Photos Show Howard Students Protesting Living Conditions

Blackburn Takeover: Photos Of Howard University Students Protesting Horrifying Living Conditions

For about a week, students at Howard University have been protesting horrible living conditions inside of some dorms on campus. Using the Twitter and Instagram hashtag, #BlackburnTakeover, organizers encouraged a sit-in at the university's Blackburn Center to bring attention to this housing crisis and demand change within the dorms. Students participating in the sit-in say there has been a lack of action and accountability from the school’s administration and that willing to stay in Blackburn Center for as long as it takes. They would also disrupt Homecoming activities or potential donor opportunities if their demands are not met. MORE: Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As Atlanta HBCU Students Join Movement Students have been posting to Twitter and Instagram about their experiences and some of the images are disgusting and shocking. Chandler Robinson, a freshman at Howard, went live on her Instagram account from the protest to reveal some of her friends were coughing up blood and having issues with breathing from mold exposure. They would eventually be hospitalized, she said. https://twitter.com/cocoapimpcess/status/1450567423170654223?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1450567423170654223%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2F4236327%2Fhoward-protester-claims-students-are-sick-from-mold-exposure-in-dorms%2F One student posted photos of mold growing behind art hanging on walls. The mold looked like it had been growing for years. Others posted pictures of mold growing inside air conditioning vents and even molding inside of a student's hat. A 17-year-old sophomore documented what she said was mold in her dorm via a video that she posted to social media claiming to show flooding and resulting mold in what is supposed to be a kitchen area of the dorm room. https://twitter.com/pyarkarda/status/1441100192925687816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1441100192925687816%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2F4232225%2Fhoward-university-blackburn-takeover-protest%2F Thandiwe Abdullah had to relocate her dorm because of water damage and mold growing in the closet of her dormitory. “Maintenance came, they looked into it, and no one tells us anything,” Abdullah said. “They just start ripping out the wall. They move everything out of our closet there’s mold growing on the wall in our closet.” Stories from all over campus paint a picture of negligence as young students living on campus struggle with balancing academic life with living under conditions not even suitable for their worst enemy. The concerns raise many questions about who's making decisions at Howard University. As reported by NewsOne in June, the university made the decision to eliminate voting power from faculty, student and alumni representation in decisions made by the board of trustees. Check out some of the photos and videos posted by students below. If you want to check out more, search the Twitter and Instagram hashtags, #blackburntakeover

Howard University Hospital Strike Is HBCU's Latest Protest  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

Black Maternal Health Week 2022 Kicks Off With…

 14 hours ago
04.12.22

Texas Abortion Case Spotlights Harm From Criminalization

 1 day ago
04.11.22
Photos
Close