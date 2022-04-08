CLOSE
A Charlotte organization is holding a prom for young adults with developmental challenges. Champion House of Care will host the “royal prom” on April 30 at Northside Baptist Church in Charlotte. The organization has been accepting donations including prom attire since February. Volunteers for chaperoning are still needed for the event along with dress and food donations. More information can be found on the Champion House of Care website. Read the full story here.
Prom for Young Adults with Developmental Challenges Accepting Volunteers was originally published on 1053rnb.com
