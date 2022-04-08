Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

One of Charlotte’s very own dancers has made it to the big screen. Charity Holloway can be seen on “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” airing on Prime Video. The show follows Lizzo as she searches for full-figured dancers to be a part of her tour. Holloway is an instructor at NC Dance District in Charlotte and the founder of a plus-sized dance troupe named 4Thirty-Two. Her dance journey can be followed through the eight-episode series. Read the full story here.

Charlotte Dancer on Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Show was originally published on 1053rnb.com

