While overall crime rates have remained relatively flat this year, one crime concern is still a priority for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Officers are encountering alarming numbers of children ages 12, 13, 14, and 15 who are in possession of guns. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campuses have found at least 25 guns this school year alone. Officials are urging parents to pay closer attention to children’s access to guns. Read the full story here.
Kids With Guns Becoming a Concern in Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com
