Auditions for Red Bull Dance Your Style Competition Held This Saturday

Dancers! Now’s your time to shine. The Red Bull Dance Your Style competition will be holding auditions in Charlotte this weekend! Auditions will be held at The Music Yard on Saturday, April 9th. The event is free for all ages and will take place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., with doors opening at 1:00 p.m. Dancers will have two minutes to dance and will be judged on a 1-5 scale. Top performers will advance to compete in Atlanta on May 13th. Read the full story here.

