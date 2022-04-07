Erica Campbell Talks Plastic Surgery & Weight Loss | Get Up! Exclusive

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Opinions on plastic surgery are usually split between those in support of getting a little work done and others who believe in embracing what God gave you naturally.

Earlier this week on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, we set some time aside to have a well-rounded conversation on the topic of BBLs, reasons for going under the knife and understanding your personal “why” when it comes to cosmetic surgery.

With personal testimonials from Erica, TJ and even the male perspective by way of GRIFF, it’s easy to understand that everybody has their own view when it comes to getting a voluntary medical procedure for the sake of physical enhancement. The Get Up! callers made that even more clear with their opinions, including one woman who highlights the plastic surgery horror stories we’ve all heard in the past as a reason to not risk it simply for “a few Likes.”

Join our recent conversation on plastic surgery and weight loss below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

