Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

No Remorse Comedy Tour Coming to Charlotte Saturday

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party - Arrivals

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty


In need of some laughs? The No Remorse Comedy Tour is making its way to Charlotte Saturday, April 9. Actor and comedian Mike Epps is headlining the show along with comedians Don DC Curry, Dominique, and Jay Pharoah. The show will take place at the Ovens Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are available on ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit the Bojangles Entertainment Complex website. 

No Remorse Comedy Tour Coming to Charlotte Saturday  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Professor Says Black Women Should Marry White Men

 15 hours ago
04.06.22

What Is Fair Housing Month And Why Is…

 2 days ago
04.05.22
Photos
Close