In need of some laughs? The No Remorse Comedy Tour is making its way to Charlotte Saturday, April 9. Actor and comedian Mike Epps is headlining the show along with comedians Don DC Curry, Dominique, and Jay Pharoah. The show will take place at the Ovens Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are available on ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit the Bojangles Entertainment Complex website.
No Remorse Comedy Tour Coming to Charlotte Saturday was originally published on 1053rnb.com
