Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools still plan to distribute clear backpacks eventually according to superintendent Earnest Winston. The schools stopped distributing bags last week due to potentially harmful chemicals. CMS currently has no date on when the rollout will continue again. The backpacks are an effort to keep schools safer. Read the full story here

CMS Superintendent Says Clear Backpacks Will Still Happen was originally published on 1053rnb.com

