Free Outdoor Movies Charlotte Premium Outlets

Charlotte Premium Outlets has announced plans to relaunch ‘Movie Under the Stars’ series beginning April 23. The event will kick off with a showing of Disney’s blockbuster hit movie Encanto, The night will also feature a dj, games, giveaways, face painting, balloon art and more. Movie-theater food will also be made available, including; popcorn, funnel cakes, water ice and nachos.

The movie begins at dusk and is shown on a giant, inflatable screen, complete with a massive sound system. Guests can bring blankets, lawn chairs or other comfortable seating to enjoy the outdoor movie experience.

WHEN: April 23, 6:30 p.m. with the movie beginning at dusk (around 8 p.m.)

WHERE: Charlotte Premium Outlets, 5404 New Fashion Way, in Parking lot B, adjacent to Shopton Road and the Outlet entrance near Under Armour. Movie-goers will be able to park in Lot A or C, next to the event site.

