Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

After record-breaking high gas prices, the Queen City is finally starting to find some relief. Over the past week, gas prices in Charlotte have dropped by 7.2 cents. As of Monday, the average gas price in the city is $4. This is still 11 cents higher than the previous 10-year high of $3.89 a gallon from April 2012. The average price of a gallon of gas in North Carolina is $4.01. If oil trends continue, we may see prices get below $4 soon. Read the full story here.

Charlotte’s Average Gas Price Drops to $4 was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: