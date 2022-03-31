Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

She Is Me [VIDEO]

Praise Charlotte App Graphics

Aisha Braveboy, State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County was interviewed on The Outlet with Kei-Touch in celebration of Women’s History Month. During the interview she shared that she was so moved by the Supreme Court Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, she was inspired to write a poem and produce a video titled She Is Me. This video is comprised of the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office Team, community leaders and others. Check out this inspirational video!

 

The Outlet with Key-Touch Show Banner

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE:

 

She Is Me [VIDEO]  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

What Is Fair Housing Month And Why Is…

 9 hours ago
04.05.22

Black Man Leads Amazon's First US Union

 10 hours ago
04.05.22
Photos
Close