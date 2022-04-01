Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Two children’s hand sanitizers have been recalled due to benzene and methanol. Benzene is a potentially cancer-causing chemical and methanol poisoning can lead to various health problems including death. The recalled lots are marketed with Mickey Mouse and Star Wars “Mandalorian” and come in blue and green. The Star Wars “Mandalorian” 2.11-ounce bottles have lot number 20D21, NDC number 74530-013-02, and an expiration date of June 30, 2022. The Mickey Mouse 2.11-ounce bottles have lot number 20E201, NDC number 74530-012-02, and an expiration date of Sept. 30, 2022. Read the full story here.

Two Children’s Hand Sanitizers Recalled for Harmful Chemicals was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: