Widow Gets Millions After Husband Killed By Police

So why did Thompson feel so threatened that he felt the need to shoot?

Julian Lewis

Source: 11Alive / Hall & Lampros, LLP

Police brutality has cost the state of Georgia nearly $5 million—all because a cop couldn’t put his fragile blue ego aside and understand that a short car chase doesn’t warrant the execution of a Black man.

According to 11 Alive, on Aug. 7, 2020, Julian Lewis was shot dead by Georgia state trooper Jacob Thompson following a chase in Screven County. Now, attorneys for Lewis’ widow, Betty Lewis, said Thompson had pulled Julian over for a broken taillight that wasn’t actually broken. The attorneys also said Lewis wasn’t attempting to run from the police, he was simply waiting until he felt safe enough to pull over.

“It is believed that Lewis was attempting to drive toward a more familiar area where he knew other people would be present—a practice commonly taught to people who may feel vulnerable in isolated areas where there is nobody else present to witness events,” lawyers with Hall & Lampros, LLP said in a statement. “Lewis activated his turn signals in both directions, which is often a sign of acknowledgment to an officer.”

Unfortunately, Black motorists often aren’t afforded the recognition of basic humanity that says we too get nervous, feel unsafe, and don’t immediately pull over for cops, not because we intend to flee, but because we’re waiting for surroundings that make us less anxious.

What we know for certain, according to a report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, is that Thompson followed Lewis down several county roads before performing a PIT maneuver to stop Lewis’ vehicle. Thompson then “fired one round” and Lewis was pronounced dead at the sceneThe GBI also said that “less than two seconds passed from the time the trooper opened the door” to the time he fired the shot that killed Lewis. Less. Than. Two. Seconds.

So why did Thompson feel so threatened that he felt the need to shoot? Well, according to the GBI report reviewed by Betty’s lawyers, he said he heard Lewis’ engine “revving at a high rate of speed” making him fear for his life.

For all these “blue lives matter” advocates talk about how brave and heroic police officers are, cops sure do seem to scare easy. An engine allegedly revs and Thompson’s first inclination was alleged murder. (Thompson is currently facing murder charges related to the incident, according to 11 Alive.)

Then there’s the question of why TF lewis was pulled over in the first place, because, according to the attorneys, the GBI investigation “proved that neither taillight on Lewis’s car was in a condition to justify probable cause for a stop and that the PIT maneuver caused Lewis’s battery cable and air filter to disengage—which completely disabled the engine in his Nissan Sentra, making it impossible to rev as the trooper stated in the incident report.”

Never take a cop’s word at face value. This can’t be emphasized enough.

The attorneys said there was no body camera footage and that they never received dashcam footage from the stop.

Betty has still yet to receive justice for her husband’s killing, but she has received what her attorneys called “the largest in Georgia history in state records dating back to 1990”$4.8 million.

“Our hearts grieve for Betty Lewis, who lost her Golden Years with her husband because of unwarranted and unnecessary deadly force during what should have been a routine traffic stop,” Hall & Lampros co-founder Andrew Lampros said in a statement.

So, now we wait to see if Thompson is brought to justice.

UPDATED: 11:30 a.m. ET, Mar. 24, 2022 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police On March 19, Irvin D. Moorer Charley was shot and killed by Richland County police in Columbia, South Carolina.   Moorer Charley suffered from mental health issues. According to officials, deputies, John Anderson and Zachary Hentz were responding to a domestic violence call at the house of Connie Craig, the mother of the victim. When they arrived on the scene, Moorer Charley came outside and approached officers with a piece of wood in hand. Officers believed it to be a knife.  His brother pleaded with the deputies not to shoot because Moorer Charley didn't have a gun and had a history of mental illness.  According to the body cam footage, which was edited and shared with the family, Moorer Charley slowly approached a deputy, the officer pointed his gun at him yelling for him to drop the knife. Another officer then tased Moorer Charley, but the taser had little affect on him. The deputy who yelled at Moorer Charley to drop his weapon then shoots him seven times until Moorer Charley falls to the ground. Moorer Charley's family has demanded the full video be released to the public, but Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott believes the shooting isn't something everyone needs to see.  https://twitter.com/MakaylaEvans21/status/1506689894244134927?s=20&t=__i5SQuqNE0E0ErCvCo_FQ Lott also defended the actions of his deputies basically stating they did what they had to do.  "We can't expect these deputies to go out here and be killed," said Lott in a statement to the AP. "They have to protect themselves. And that's what this deputy did yesterday. He protected himself." But the family's attorney Shaquana Cuttino believes deputies had no right to kill Moorer Charley. "We believe officers could have disarmed Mr. Charley easily and without the use of deadly force," said Cuttin. "Yet they came in with guns blazing." The Richland County Sheriff's Department will be investing the incident with an internal investigation, then a prosecutor will decide if the shooting was justified.

