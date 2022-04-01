Charlotte Area Ikea Starts Buyback Program Today

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Swedish furniture and home goods chain announced yesterday, that it is making its Buy Back & Resell program available across its 37 US stores – including our area store in North Charlotte – on April 1. They piloted the program in the states last summer, which will buy back fully assembled and fully functional Ikea furniture. They won’t be accepting items that have been modified, or altered in any way. And the buyback will present as a store credit of up to 50% depending on the condition of the furniture. Learn more here

