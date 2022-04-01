Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Charlotte Area Ikea Starts Buyback Program Today

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
In this photo illustration the Ikea logo seen displayed on a...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Swedish furniture and home goods chain announced yesterday, that it is making its Buy Back & Resell program available across its 37 US stores – including our area store in North Charlotte –  on April 1. They piloted the program in the states last summer, which will buy back fully assembled and fully functional Ikea furniture. They won’t be accepting items that have been modified, or altered in any way.  And the buyback will present as a store credit of up to 50% depending on the condition of the furniture.  Learn more here

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Dr. Avis Williams: NOLA's First Black Woman Superintendent

 18 hours ago
03.31.22

California Votes Reparations To Descendants Of Slaves In…

 1 day ago
03.31.22
Photos
Close