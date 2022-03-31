CLOSE
Celebrity hairstylist Kimberly Kimble will be hosting a master class in Charlotte to teach aspiring hairstylists how to create a 7-figure salon. Kimble has worked for clients such as Beyoncé, Tyra Banks, and Zendaya. She has also launched her own hair product line called Kimble Haircare. The two-part event takes place on April 3 starting at 8 a.m. Registration for the class can be found here. For more information, read the full story.
Celebrity Hairstylist Kimberly Kimble to Host Master Class in Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com
