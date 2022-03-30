Black Breast Cancer Survivor Turns Advocate After Misdiagnosis By Atrium

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

DeAndra Alex was only 41 when she visited Atrium Health Women’s Care Charlotte OB/GYN on 1025 Morehead Medical Dr. to have a growing breast lump checked. After expressing her concerns on April 1, 2020, the doctor who examined her dismissed cancer as her diagnosis. The doctor agreed to schedule her for a mammogram, but Alex says the practice failed to do so promptly. After having an “unsettling” feeling about the diagnosis, she later switched to Novant Health, which scheduled her for a mammogram. By April 17, 2020, a biopsy confirmed the lump was cancer.

Atrium Health later apologized to DeAndra Alex and waived $1,100 of her medical debt. Alex said that this was not enough. She is now calling for a thorough review of patient outcomes at the practice. “I could be sitting here with a different prognosis if I had not been my own advocate for my own health and listened to my own instinct,” Alex told WCNC Charlotte. Alex is in remission and reliant on oral chemotherapy. Read more about DeAndra Alex’s story here.

