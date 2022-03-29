Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Charlotte SHOUT! Festival Returning on April 1st

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Young women enjoying the brazilian Carnaval

Source: MesquitaFMS / Getty

Starting April 1st, the Charlotte SHOUT! Festival will bring music, art, food, and more to Queen City. The festival is presented by Atrium Health and Bank of America and is designed to showcase diversity, creativity, and resilience. Internationally and locally acclaimed artists, dancers, musicians, poets, storytellers, photographers, chefs, and thought leaders will also be present. The festival will take place from April 1st through April 17th, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. For more information, read the full story here.

Charlotte SHOUT! Festival Returning on April 1st  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Philly Launches Program To Slow Gun Violence Crisis

 10 hours ago
03.29.22

Mitt Romney Still Undecided On Ketanji Brown Jackson

 14 hours ago
03.29.22
Photos
Close