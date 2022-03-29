Philly Launches Program To Slow Gun Violence Crisis

Continue reading 124 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

124 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 11:30 a.m. ET, Mar. 24, 2022 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police On March 19, Irvin D. Moorer Charley was shot and killed by Richland County police in Columbia, South Carolina. Moorer Charley suffered from mental health issues. According to officials, deputies, John Anderson and Zachary Hentz were responding to a domestic violence call at the house of Connie Craig, the mother of the victim. When they arrived on the scene, Moorer Charley came outside and approached officers with a piece of wood in hand. Officers believed it to be a knife. His brother pleaded with the deputies not to shoot because Moorer Charley didn’t have a gun and had a history of mental illness. According to the body cam footage, which was edited and shared with the family, Moorer Charley slowly approached a deputy, the officer pointed his gun at him yelling for him to drop the knife. Another officer then tased Moorer Charley, but the taser had little affect on him. The deputy who yelled at Moorer Charley to drop his weapon then shoots him seven times until Moorer Charley falls to the ground. Moorer Charley’s family has demanded the full video be released to the public, but Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott believes the shooting isn’t something everyone needs to see. https://twitter.com/MakaylaEvans21/status/1506689894244134927?s=20&t=__i5SQuqNE0E0ErCvCo_FQ Lott also defended the actions of his deputies basically stating they did what they had to do. “We can’t expect these deputies to go out here and be killed,” said Lott in a statement to the AP. “They have to protect themselves. And that’s what this deputy did yesterday. He protected himself.” But the family’s attorney Shaquana Cuttino believes deputies had no right to kill Moorer Charley. “We believe officers could have disarmed Mr. Charley easily and without the use of deadly force,” said Cuttin. “Yet they came in with guns blazing.” The Richland County Sheriff’s Department will be investing the incident with an internal investigation, then a prosecutor will decide if the shooting was justified. Moorer Charley's name joins a long list of too many other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford, and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.