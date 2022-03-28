Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

CMS Clear Backpacks on Hold After Warnings of Cancer-Causing Chemicals

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Stoneman Douglas to start school year with metal detectors, but no clear backpacks

Source: Sun Sentinel / Getty


Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools clear backpack safety protocol has been put on hold indefinitely due to warning labels about cancer-causing chemicals. The bags contained chemicals called phthalates that have been warned to potentially cause “birth defects or other reproductive harm or cancer”. The district purchased approximately $500,000 worth of bags to distribute. The district is reclaiming any backpacks that were provided to students. Read the full story here. 

CMS Clear Backpacks on Hold After Warnings of Cancer-Causing Chemicals  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

How Does Alopecia Affect Black Women?

 5 hours ago
03.28.22

Ayanna Pressley Addresses Deleted Tweet Saluting Will Smith

 9 hours ago
03.28.22
Photos
Close