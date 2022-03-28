Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools clear backpack safety protocol has been put on hold indefinitely due to warning labels about cancer-causing chemicals. The bags contained chemicals called phthalates that have been warned to potentially cause “birth defects or other reproductive harm or cancer”. The district purchased approximately $500,000 worth of bags to distribute. The district is reclaiming any backpacks that were provided to students.

CMS Clear Backpacks on Hold After Warnings of Cancer-Causing Chemicals was originally published on 1053rnb.com

