National
HomeNational

Advocacy Group Alleges NCAA Conspiring Against Black Athletes

The complaint essentially challenges the current structure of NCAA division one athletics by saying that players should not have a limit on their compensation in the form of scholarships.

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Buffalo - Previews

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

An advocacy group representing NCAA athletes has filed a complaint with the US Department of Education that alleges schools in division one of the NCAA are working to thwart Black athletes’ earning potential. 

The complaint essentially challenges the current structure of NCAA division one athletics by saying that players should not have a limit on their compensation in the form of scholarships. The complaint was made by the National College Players Association and the details in the nine-page document were reported on by Sports Illustrated

Related Stories

The complaint focused on a few sports like women’s basketball, men’s basketball, and football. These sports have a higher concentration of Black athletes in comparison to other NCAA-regulated sports. Since the NCAA has rules against schools paying athletes money outside of their allotted scholarships. According to the filing, this means that women’s basketball players are missing out on an average of  $24,000 a year. Men’s basketball players are losing out on $164,000 annually. The most egregious one might be for football players who are currently missing out on an extra $185,000 per year. 

Last summer the NCAA did allow for student-athletes to get paid for their name, image, and likeness (NIL). This opened the door for athletes to get paid for endorsement deals and other work as long as it didn’t overlap with the school. Some Black athletes made hundreds of thousands of dollars through NIL. 

However, the argument for players to get paid from their respective schools still exists because of how much money these institutions are bringing in from these athletes in comparison to their scholarship allotments. 

According to the complaint, women’s basketball only designates 29.9% of its revenue to scholarships for the athletes and the numbers are lower for both men’s basketball and football at 8.9% and 8.1% of revenue respectively.

“College athletes throughout predominantly white sports receive fair market compensation, but athletes in the only predominantly Black sports do not,” National College Players Association Executive Director Ramogi Huma told Sports Illustrated

“All college athletes should have the opportunity to receive fair market pay. This can happen without cutting any sports. Colleges would just have to spend a bit less on coaches’ salaries and luxury facilities.”

The debate about economic equity in college athletics has been an ongoing discussion for decades now. NIL was a huge breakthrough for many athletes especially ones from underrepresented communities but it’s clear that many do not believe the fight with the NCAA and its member institutions to get these students paid their fair market value is over just yet.

SEE ALSO:

Hampton University’s Free Tuition Offer To Ukraine Students Draws Attention To Debt Crisis At HBCUs

HBCU Voting Power: How This Generation Of Young Black Voters Will Be Pivotal In The Quest For Change

XXIV Summer Olympic Games

4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence 'Flo Jo' Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT

4 photos Launch gallery

4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence 'Flo Jo' Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT

Continue reading The Legacy Of Olympian Florence 'Flo Jo' Joyner

4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence 'Flo Jo' Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT

Florence "Flo-Jo" Giffith Joyner shocked the world with her record-breaking speed during the July 1988 U.S. Olympic trials in  Indiana. The 5-foot-7, 130-pound sprinter blazed through the track in just 10.49 seconds, beating Evelyn Ashford's previous world record of 10.76 seconds in the 100-meter race. Time Magazine notes that the announcer during the race looked at Flo-Jo in awe after her speed-defying win, telling the crowd. "It cannot be...no one can run that fast." But Flo Jo did. “I looked and didn’t see anybody, so I just relaxed,” the then-28-year-old told the Los Angeles Times after the race. Born on December 21, 1959, Joyner was raised in sunny California. The track and field icon built her athletic prowess at a young age showing of her speed early. Joyner, who was one of 11 children, spent time in the Mojave Desert with her family chasing jackrabbits, ESPN noted. By the time she was seven, Joyner began competing in track and field competitions. The Olympic star continued to craft her skills while attending California State University in Northridge and at UCLA.  In 1984, the high-speed power sprinter made her Olympic debut where she won a silver medal in the 200-meter distance, scoring the competition at 22.02 seconds. Flo Jo's rise to fame wasn't always a breeze. Joyner experienced a financial hardship that impacted her ability to pursue running full-time in 1984. To make ends meet, the runner become a bank clerk and styled her friend's hair and nails part-time, but with the grace of faith, she later secured a small sponsorship at UCLA. It was there that she trained under the wing of Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner Kersee and the same place where she would meet her beloved husband Al Joyner, Kersee's brother. “I met her at the U.S. Olympic trial... It was 6:45 pm. I remember that because I never saw a woman look like that before; she made me speechless,” Al Joyner told CNN in 2012. “Jackie was going through UCLA. Eventually, I came back out to train. I’m doing distance running. So we start running together and started being friends. She’s was not only beautiful, but she could run. I thought I could run off and leave her but I couldn’t shake her." In February 1989, Griffith-Joyner abruptly retired from athletics, however, she remained an icon through her bevy of endorsements, films, and designing. In 1998, the star died in her sleep as a result of an epileptic seizure. Her legacy still lives on through her iconic world records and eclectic style. There's no one who has done it quite like Flo Jo, and here are four reasons why. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbXMvmTpbYI

Advocacy Group Alleges NCAA Conspiring Against Black Athletes  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

Advocacy Group Alleges NCAA Conspiring Against Black Athletes

 1 hour ago
03.25.22

5 Things You Didn't Know About Stacey Abrams

 2 hours ago
03.25.22
Photos
Close