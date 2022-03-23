Local Summer Camps for Kids That Won’t Break the Bank

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Summer is right around the corner, and if you’re a parent, you may be trying to decide how your kid will spend their time. Luckily, there are still plenty of options for keeping your kids and teens entertained during the day that won’t break your bank.

Boys & Girls Club Summer Program About: Camps at multiple locations that include STEAM activities, games, arts and crafts, outdoor play, engaging programs, and field trips

Camps at multiple locations that include STEAM activities, games, arts and crafts, outdoor play, engaging programs, and field trips Cost: Multi-week camps cost $60 per week, $25 registration fee

Multi-week camps cost $60 per week, $25 registration fee Register Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreations Camps About: Numerous summer camps with activities ranging from swim lessons to nature experiences and more

Numerous summer camps with activities ranging from swim lessons to nature experiences and more Cost: Prices vary between $90 to $230 for Mecklenburg County residents

Prices vary between $90 to $230 for Mecklenburg County residents Register YMCA Summer Day Camps About: Over 500 varieties of traditional, sports, and themed day camps

Over 500 varieties of traditional, sports, and themed day camps Cost: Prices for members range from less than $200 to about $250

Prices for members range from less than $200 to about $250 Register

