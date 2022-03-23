Charlotte
Local Summer Camps for Kids That Won't Break the Bank

Little girl smiling and happy to be outdoors with her friends

Source: FatCamera / Getty

Summer is right around the corner, and if you’re a parent, you may be trying to decide how your kid will spend their time. Luckily, there are still plenty of options for keeping your kids and teens entertained during the day that won’t break your bank.

  1. Boys & Girls Club Summer Program
    • About: Camps at multiple locations that include STEAM activities, games, arts and crafts, outdoor play, engaging programs, and field trips
    • Cost: Multi-week camps cost $60 per week, $25 registration fee
    • Register
  2. Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreations Camps
    • About: Numerous summer camps with activities ranging from swim lessons to nature experiences and more
    • Cost: Prices vary between $90 to $230 for Mecklenburg County residents
    • Register
  3. YMCA Summer Day Camps
    • About: Over 500 varieties of traditional, sports, and themed day camps
    • Cost: Prices for members range from less than $200 to about $250
    • Register

Read the full story here.

Local Summer Camps for Kids That Won’t Break the Bank  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

