GOP Senator Walks Back Stance On Interracial Marriage

Sen. Mike Braun said during a press conference that the U.S. Supreme Court had legalized federal policies that should instead be left to the states.

How easy is it to confuse a Republican to the point where they accidentally admit they’re racist? Well, apparently, for some members of the GOP, it’s as simple as asking them a direct question—one that forces them to either admit they’re racist or admit they don’t have the grasp on English words they think they do.

As Politico reported, Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said during a Tuesday press conference that the U.S. Supreme Court had legalized federal policies that should be left to states to decide. Now, conservative politicians have been all about state power and state rights since Caucasian hallelujah. Not long ago, Republicans were dying on the hill that LGBT rights should be left to the states. They’ve also spent generations being loud and demonstrably wrong in whitesplaining that the issue of state’s rights, not slavery, was the cause of the Civil War.

You can always tell when white people no nothing about being part of a marginalized demographic, because only they would fail to see the harm in trivializing human rights by saying, “Eh, let the states decide.”

So naturally, after Braun made his remarks, a reporter questioned him on whether his stance on things being left to the state applied to racial discrimination practices.

From Politico:

And when a reporter asked him if that applied to Loving v. Virginia, a landmark 1967 decision from the high court that legalized interracial marriage nationally, Braun agreed.

When the Indiana reporter followed up, asking, “you would be okay with the Supreme Court leaving the issue of interracial marriage to the states?” Braun replied, “yes.”

Now, right-wingers are going to argue that Braun was hit with a “gotcha question,” but the fact is, it isn’t a “gotcha question” just because the question “gotcha.” Maybe Braun doesn’t know every piece of case law ever established off the top of his head. Maybe he wasn’t immediately familiar with Loving v. Virginia. But, in the end, he was asked a simple and direct question: “You would be okay with the Supreme Court leaving the issue of interracial marriage to the states?” And he said “yes.”

Then later he essentially said, “Nah that’s not what I meant. I was just confused.”

“I misunderstood that question,” Braun told Politico. “He listed a bunch of cases and so we had to get out a statement to counter that immediately. Completely misunderstood when he asked it…We were talking about the underlying case [of Roe v. Wade] and then he listed a bunch of other stuff. And that one was in there, didn’t even realize it.”

Look, if someone started listing a bunch of comic book stories that they loved and included comics I was unfamiliar with and just kept rambling to the point where I couldn’t keep up with the discussion, but then after all that, that person asked me, “So, are you Batman?”—my immediate response would be, “What? No. Bruh, what the hell are we talking about?”

Braun’s response was basically, “Yes, yes I am white supremacist Batman.”

Anyway, Braun’s office later released a statement further clarifying that the senator doesn’t condone racism.

“Let me be clear on that issue,” the statement read. “There is no question the Constitution prohibits discrimination of any kind based on race, that is not something that is even up for debate, and I condemn racism in any form, at all levels, and by any states, entities, or individuals.”

Thing is, we were already “clear on that issue.” Because the question Braun was asked was clear.

Republicans sure do need a lot of clear clarity to clear up the unclearness when it comes to their stances on racism, don’t they?

Karens

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

36 photos Launch gallery

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

Continue reading 'Karen' Strikes Again: Women Weaponizing Their Whiteness

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

[caption id="attachment_4216959" align="alignnone" width="773"] Source: Twitter / Twitter[/caption] (opens in a new tabUPDATED: 8:40 a.m. ET, Jan. 7, 2022 -- While they never really went anywhere, Karens and their Karening -- white women amplifying and weaponizing their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities -- are apparently making a serious comeback. The pandemic seemed to bring them out in hordes before the unfortunate phenomenon died down, but now they're coming back with a major vengeance. But one constant throughout it all has been how Karens keep getting immortalized on the viral videos in which they and their racism are unwittingly starring. MORE: The Most Outrageous ‘Karen’ Moments Of 2021 And so it followed that the new year began in part with a white woman violently attacking a Black man at a hotel in Brazil because he was served before she was. A bystander recorded the encounter on a video that showed a Black man minding his own business and standing at a counter in a Hilton hotel in Rio de Janiero on New Year’s Day as an out of control white woman overcome with anger had to be physically restrained because she couldn't comprehend a Black person being prioritized over her. But the Black man is a Hilton Diamond Member, which affords him perks and benefits that are not extended to hotel customers without that same status. That means he gets served first. And that explains why the white woman broke free of the men restraining her and lunged at the Black man and grabbed his head trying in vain to pull him away from the counter. Instead, the Black man -- knowing he can't hit a woman -- pivoted to her partner and literally punched him unconscious. Watch the prime example of Karening unfold below. https://twitter.com/monty_sexton/status/1477181245750755331?s=20   With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially amid ongoing protests against the very racism that they represent. And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one earlier when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one notorious Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in New York City's Central Park where bird-watching is popular. Oh, and because it is against the rules to have dogs off leashes in the public park. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the 2020 Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly afterward and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 Prior to that madness, a social media debate broke out over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of these videos have a racial undertone to them, either. Many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people. The underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Becky -- dominated the news cycle by calling the police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were definitely not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a university library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster restaurant who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the Karen videos is the decided absence of police violence. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places initially ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But the head Karen in charge had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. We shudder to think of the police treatment a Black person would have received for exhibiting the same behavior. That came after a male Karen blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/765180603/videos/10163890984630604/ Listen to the 911 call "Ken" made reporting the "suspicious" delivery driver. https://twitter.com/Korbettmosesly/status/1373360737922347009?s=20 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' collective reality as documented in the growing number of videos below.

