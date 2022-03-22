Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you have any errands to run, you may want to do so today. Meteorologists have issued a severe weather risk for the area starting Wednesday. Showers are expected by the mid to late morning and early afternoon, and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. The thunderstorms may increase to strong or severe, causing damage. Be sure to check the weather tomorrow before heading out.

Read the full story here.

Severe Weather Risk for Charlotte on Wednesday was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: