Isaiah Thomas to Sign New Hornets Contract for Rest of Season

Atlanta Hawks v Charlotte Hornets

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty


Isaiah Thomas has found a new home for the rest of the 2021-22 season with the Charlotte Hornets. The team announced earlier Tuesday that Thomas has been signed for the rest of the season. Thomas previously signed a 10-day deal on March 2 and signed a second 10-day deal on March 12. He currently averages 9.9 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 13.4 minutes per game. Lets go Hornets! Read the full story here.

