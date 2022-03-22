Radio One Exclusives
Power of a Woman: Mother Carries Her Entire Family On Her Shoulders… Literally [WATCH]

This viral video from a travel adventure account @naturelife_ok on instragram is a must see! In the video we see a women who is assumed to be the mother of 3 children and a wife, carry her entire family on her shoulders. It’s been said many times and different ways but women are the foundation of the family and it’s clearly depicted in this video.

The post has 7.1 million views (and counting), thousands of likes and comments, the two comments below in particular sum it all up;

gottigoldprince:
Visual representation of mom’s being the foundation of a family

lightolaitann:
She is the pillar of the family… moma got bones👏👏👏👏👏

Especially during Women’s History Month, we must continue to give flowers to those women in our lives and never underestimate a women’s strength!

